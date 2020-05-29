One killed, three injured in road mishap

One killed while three injured in separate road accidents in Kot momin and Shahpur Police limits here on Friday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :One killed while three injured in separate road accidents in Kot momin and Shahpur Police limits here on Friday.

According to Police sources that Shoaib 29, resident of Chak no. 13 SB was going to Sargodha riding on a motorcycle when rashly driven car hit him near 33 railways Phatak as result he died on spot due to severe injuries.

In another Accident Aslam along with his mother Anwar Bibi and sister Misbah Bibi was going to Shahpur riding on a motorcycle when a speedy truck hit the bike as result they injured. Rescue team shifted the injured to the THQ kot momin hospital. Police have registered the case against the driver.