One Killed, Two Injured In Wall Collapse Incidents

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 21st July 2021 | 12:06 AM

One killed, two injured in wall collapse incidents

One person was killed while two others sustained injuries in wall collapse incidents due to rain, here on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :One person was killed while two others sustained injuries in wall collapse incidents due to rain, here on Tuesday.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said that wall of a house collapsed due to heavy rain in Jaranwala City.

As a result, 7-year-old Naveed Azam received serious injuries and died on the spot.

Similarly, another wall collapsed in Kokianwala due to heavy rain and caused injuries to two persons including Sahib Zadi (40) and Kausar (35).

The injured were shifted to General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad where their condition is stated out of danger.

