Ongoing Uplift Projects To Be Completed On Time: DC

Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2022 | 07:38 PM

Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Meesam Abbas has said that the ongoing development projects in Sialkot district will be completed at the earliest possible, and the local authorities would have to play their role in ensuring quality of these projects

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Meesam Abbas has said that the ongoing development projects in Sialkot district will be completed at the earliest possible, and the local authorities would have to play their role in ensuring quality of these projects.

He was addressing a meeting of the District Development Committee at the DC Office Committee Room on Friday.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance) Syeda Amina Maududi, Deputy Director Development Abdul Rauf, Chief Officer (CO) Metropolitan Corporation Sialkot (MCS) Zubair Wattoo, XEN Highway Noman Ashraf, SDO Irrigation Abdul Rehman, SDO Public Health Jahangir Butt, CEO education Mian Riaz Ahmed, Assistant Director Development Mohsin Riaz, officials of departments concerned.

The DC directed CO Metropolitan Corporation Sialkot and XEN Highways to complete the patchwork at the city and related road as soon as possible.

The meeting reviewed progress of construction work under the supervision of Education, Highways, Health, Irrigation and Public Health Department and issued instructions to the authorities concerned in this regard.

Earlier, DC Meesam Abbas addressed a meeting of officials concerned and stakeholders of National Engineering Services Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd. in connection with the ongoing Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Project in the city. He said Nespak was playing a supervisory role in the ongoing mega sewerage and water supply projects in the city.

