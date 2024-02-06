Open Menu

Only PPP Can Pull Country From All Economic Crises :Asifa Bhutto

PPP’s election campaigner Asifa Bhutto Zardari has said that PPP is the only party that can pull out country from all crises as it has the full manifesto of betterment of the economy and providing rights of the common man

Addressing a campaign rally on the last day of campaigning, Asifa Bhutto Zardari said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari could become Prime Minister and pull the country from challenges. The rally that commenced from Bilawal Chowk was led by Asifa Bhutto Zardari and Dr Azra Fazal Pechohu and was participated by party workers in large numbers.

The rally after marching through city roads arrived at Sanghar Road where workers mostly women showered flowers on the leaders Asifa, addressing the rally said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has always talked of the common man and their rights.

She said that the PPP knows that the country is a victim of economic problems, which was added in the manifesto to resolve first.

She said that important points of the PPP manifesto are the elimination of inflation, restoration of the economy and delivery of rights of common man. She said that the public is aware of which party is sympathetic to the country. She appealed public to come out of their houses and cast their vote for PPP.

