UrduPoint.com

Open Court Held In Distt Accounts Office

Muhammad Irfan Published January 19, 2022 | 06:26 PM

Open court held in Distt Accounts office

Regional consultant (Ombudsman) Naushehroferoze, Riaz-ul-Hassan Memon on Wednesday hold an open court in the District Accounts office on the directives of Provincial ombudsman and Accountant General Sindh

NAUSHEHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Regional consultant (Ombudsman) Naushehroferoze, Riaz-ul-Hassan Memon on Wednesday hold an open court in the District Accounts office on the directives of Provincial ombudsman and Accountant General Sindh.

According to a handout issued by the District Information office, the Regional Director listened to complaints of government employees, Retired employees and pensioners and issued directives to District Accounts officers for resolving employees issues immediately. Regional Consultant directed to pay salaries and pension all Government employees, Retired employees and pensioners in time.

He asked officers of various departments to submit a hand written complaint to his office in case of any difficulty faced by the employees regarding salary and pension. The Ombudsman on the occasion said that due to not fulfilling legal formalities and financial constraints payment of arrears was being delayed, however, payment was being made to the Government officers and pensioners.

He asked employees and pensioners having old CNICs to submit new CNICs to theDistrict Accounts office for ensuring their payment at earliest.

Related Topics

Sindh All Government Court

Recent Stories

Germany's Merkel Rejects Job Offer From UN Secreta ..

Germany's Merkel Rejects Job Offer From UN Secretary General in Personal Call - ..

52 seconds ago
 France's Macron Suggests Adding Abortion Right to ..

France's Macron Suggests Adding Abortion Right to EU Charter

54 seconds ago
 DPO Kurram visits various check posts, review secu ..

DPO Kurram visits various check posts, review security arrangements

57 seconds ago
 Laid-back Osaka takes inspiration from Kyrgios at ..

Laid-back Osaka takes inspiration from Kyrgios at Australian Open

59 seconds ago
 Ukraine rejects detention request for treason accu ..

Ukraine rejects detention request for treason accused ex-leader

5 minutes ago
 Greece takes delivery of Rafale jets from France

Greece takes delivery of Rafale jets from France

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.