Open court held in Distt Accounts office

NAUSHEHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Regional consultant (Ombudsman) Naushehroferoze, Riaz-ul-Hassan Memon on Wednesday hold an open court in the District Accounts office on the directives of Provincial ombudsman and Accountant General Sindh.

According to a handout issued by the District Information office, the Regional Director listened to complaints of government employees, Retired employees and pensioners and issued directives to District Accounts officers for resolving employees issues immediately. Regional Consultant directed to pay salaries and pension all Government employees, Retired employees and pensioners in time.

He asked officers of various departments to submit a hand written complaint to his office in case of any difficulty faced by the employees regarding salary and pension. The Ombudsman on the occasion said that due to not fulfilling legal formalities and financial constraints payment of arrears was being delayed, however, payment was being made to the Government officers and pensioners.

He asked employees and pensioners having old CNICs to submit new CNICs to theDistrict Accounts office for ensuring their payment at earliest.