Open Court To Be Held On Wednesday In Sanghar Gymkhana

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 06:52 PM

Sindh Minister for Social Welfare Sajid Ali Jokhio and Special assistant to Chief Minister Pir Noor ullah Qureshi will hold an open court on Wednesday

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Social Welfare Sajid Ali Jokhio and Special assistant to Chief Minister Pir Noor ullah Qureshi will hold an open court on Wednesday.

According to a handout, the open court will be held in Sanghar Gymkhana, People were directed to attend open court and communicate their problems so that efforts to be made to resolve their issues.

