Open court to be held on Wednesday in Sanghar Gymkhana

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Social Welfare Sajid Ali Jokhio and Special assistant to Chief Minister Pir Noor ullah Qureshi will hold an open court on Wednesday.

According to a handout, the open court will be held in Sanghar Gymkhana, People were directed to attend open court and communicate their problems so that efforts to be made to resolve their issues.