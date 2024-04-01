Ophthalmologist Stresses Adopting Preventive Measures To Avoid Eye Allergies
Faizan Hashmi Published April 01, 2024 | 04:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Leading ophthalmologist at Al-Shifa Trust, Dr. Tayyab Afghani on Monday said that pollen allergy effects could be avoided through preventive measures.
Talking to media, he said that the springtime brings an extremely high pollen count, which can cause burning and redness in the eyes, adding eye allergies can cause watery and puffy eyes, but the same therapies and self-care practices that relieve the symptoms of slurred allergies also work for eye allergies.
In addition to sneezing and a stuffy runny nose, the symptoms can include red eyes, irritation, itching, tearing or runny eyes, swollen eyelids, soreness, burning, or pain, he added.
Dr. Tayyab said that optical allergies result from the body overreacting to an allergen like any other allergy.
“The immune system produces antibodies that release histamine and other chemicals from the eyes, causing red, watery eyes and irritation,” he added.
Typically, seasonal allergies occur in early spring during the summer, he said and added that allergens in the atmosphere such as spores from mold and pollen from grasses, trees, and weeds, were known as triggers.
He claimed that aside from causing momentary blurriness, ocular allergies, commonly known as allergic conjunctivitis or eye allergies do not significantly endanger vision.
In many cases, symptoms appear as soon as the allergen comes into contact with the eyes.
Dr. Tayyab Afghani said the first step was to avoid triggers by staying inside during high pollen count periods which were often mid-morning and early evening.
In order to protect their eyes from pollen people should drive with closed windows and wear sunglasses or eyeglasses, he suggested.
He advised the eye patients to use eye drops provisionally to treat severe chronic ocular allergies while prolonged use of these drops can lead to negative effects.
Recent Stories
Win a Whopping 4 Million Rupees Jackpot. Click now to find out how!!!
IHC judges’letter: SC takes suo motu notice
Elevating Smartphone Excellence: An Extensive Review of the vivo V30 5G
Shahid Afridi breaks silence about Babar Azam’s captaincy
Ten terrorists involved in suicide attack on Chinese in Shangla arrested
Youm-e-Hazrat Ali (r.a) being observed with reverence today
All-rounder Aliya Riaz, Commentator Ali Younis announce engagement
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 April 2024
Govt increases per litre petrol price by Rs9.66
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Performance of Price Control Magistrates evaluated in meeting3 minutes ago
-
Power suspension on Balakot grid notified3 minutes ago
-
University Wensam School, College’s role lauded in promotion of quality education3 minutes ago
-
DC for provision of clean drinking water to people3 minutes ago
-
School Education Development Committee met under DC3 minutes ago
-
Labourers slip into oil tanker, rescued13 minutes ago
-
Police bust street criminal gang; arrest two13 minutes ago
-
Awais Leghari directs to ensure follow up of all received complaints13 minutes ago
-
ANF accelerates operation to bust gangs supplying drugs to students13 minutes ago
-
IHC suspends PTI founder, Bushra Bibi's sentence in toshakhana reference13 minutes ago
-
Six held for power theft23 minutes ago
-
21 Ramadan a tragic day in Islamic history: CM Murad23 minutes ago