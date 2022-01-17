Opposition disintegrated, failed to get people support against government: Shibli Faraz

Minister for Science and Technology Senator Shibli Faraz on Monday said the opposition was disintegrated and has failed to get support of the people against the government

Talking to a private news channel, he said the people were well aware about the opposition's way of politics and they have been badly fed up from opposition parties.

He said the opposition should support the government and give proposals in resolving public issues rather than staging protests on the roads.

The minister said the entire world has been facing coronavirus pandemic as Pakistan was also going through the Covid-19 crisis.

He said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) politics is based on lies and all its leaders were trying to protect corruption of their leadership, adding former prime minister Nawaz Sharif should return to the country and face the cases which were registered against him if he had sympathies with the people in real sense.