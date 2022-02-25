Opposition 'kind enough' for helping govt in bills passage: Arbab Rahim

UrduPoint.com

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Sindh Affairs Arbab Ghulam Rahim Friday said the opposition was "kind enough" for helping the government in the passage of bills in the Parliament

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Sindh Affairs Arbab Ghulam Rahim Friday said the opposition was "kind enough" for helping the government in the passage of bills in the Parliament.

Addressing a news conference here at the Multan Press Club, he said the system of governance in Sindh was very poor, which could led to imposition of governor rule if the provincial government did not improve the situation.

Arbab Rahim, who is also a former Sindh chief minister, claimed that the Sindhis did not vote for the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) in 2018 general election, which, however, came to power in the province as the result of a "deal".

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf would ultimately bring a change in the province, he added.

He said inflation was an international issue.

Lauding the Health Cards initiative, Arbab Rahim termed its launching a milestone for the incumbent government.

He disclosed that Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi enjoyed a close relationship with Prime Minister Imran Khan. Appreciating the ministries performance with commending certificates was a novel idea, he added.

>