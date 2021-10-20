Opposition spreading speculation about national institutions: Farrukh Habib

State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Wednesday said that the Opposition was spreading speculations about the national institutions and creating communication gap between civil and military relationships

Talking to a private news channel, he said the prime minster had constitutional powers, adding a notification would be issued regarding the appointment of new DG ISI.

The minister said that these elements would not be succeeded in their aims as military leadership and the government were on same page and working for the national interests.

To a question, he said that vote of confidence, long march and protest against the government were continued from the day first but the government would complete its constitutional tenure adding that opposition would not be success in its negative strategy.

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had no proper policy and only PPP had use the platform for its benefits, he added.

The minister said peoples faced price hike and other problems in the tenures of PPP and PML-N and now the two parties were politicizing the issue for their vested interests.