Orientation programme for newly-admitted undergraduate students at UVAS

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore organized an orientation programme for newly-admitted students of undergraduate degree classes here in City Campus Lahore while other campuses of UVAS including Ravi Campus Pattoki, CVAS Jahng and KBCMA-CVAS Narowal attended this ceremony through video link on Tuesday.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad presided over the orientation programme while Convener Admission Committee/Dean Faculty of Life Sciences Business Management Prof Dr Muhammad Azam, Chairman Department of Parasitology/Principal Students Affairs Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf, Dean Faculty of Biosciences Prof Dr Habib-ur-Rehman, Registrar Sajjad Hyder and a large number of newly-admitted students with their parents and senior faculty members and administrative officers of UVAS were present. Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad congratulated the students on their admission after competing tough criteria purely on merit and welcomed them to the UVAS a historic/prestigious institution of Pakistan.

He said every year UVAS provided scholarships to large number of talented students on merit and among 9,000 students every sixth student was the beneficiary.

He said UVAS is actively focusing on the enhancement of technical, soft communication skills in students. He said UVAS is imparting practical knowledge and skills to their students and after completion of degrees these students serve in livestock, poultry and dairy industries and play their vital role in the socio economy development of country by utilizing their knowledge & skills.

He said UVAS has also set an example of community services especially in the odd circumstances of covid-19 by providing free testing service to public and even in flood 2022. He said UVAS ranked among the top ten universities of Pakistan due to its quality of education and research. Prof Dr Nasim said that this year over twelve thousand applications had been received for admission and only eighteen hundred students are able to get admission in UVAS on merit after competing tough criteria.