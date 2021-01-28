UrduPoint.com
Osama Satti Murder Case; ATC Sends Accused To Jail, Seeks Challan

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 07:31 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday sent five accused to Adiala Jail on judicial remand in the Osama Satti murder case.

The arrested cops were presented before the court of Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan.

Sending the accused to jail, the court directed the jail authorities to present them before it on next hearing on February 10.

The judge directed the investigation officer of the case to submit a challan.

The accused include Muddasir, Shakeel, Mohammad Mustafa, Saeed Ahmed and Iftikhar Ahmed.

On Jan 2, the five Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) personnel were taken into custody for indiscriminately gunning down 22-year-old Osama in the Sector G-10 area on Srignagar Highway within the jurisdiction of Ramna police station in the Federal capital.

