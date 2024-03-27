Open Menu

Over 2.6 Mln Out-of-school Children In Pakistan Question Mark On Education System: Dr Abrar

Umer Jamshaid Published March 27, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Over 2.6 mln out-of-school children in Pakistan question mark on education system: Dr Abrar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) All Pakistan Private Schools and Colleges Association (APPSCA), Central President Dr. Malik Abrar Hussain on Wednesday said there were more than two million and six hundred thousand children out of schools in the country, which is a big question mark on our education system.

The government should take concrete steps to bring the out-of-school children to schools, whereas the role of private education sector was above all for the educational development, social and economic improvement of the country, Malik Abrar said in a news release.

The Association central president was addressing the first meeting of the newly elected central executive body.

The first meeting of the newly elected central executive body of the Association was held here at the head office of the association. The meeting was presided over by Central President Dr. Malik Abrar Hussain,While Senior Vice President Rana Sohail Ahmad, Vice President Javed Iqbal Raja, Secretary General Ashraf Haraj, Zulfiqar Ali Siddiqui, Irfan Muzaffar Kayani, Malik Deen Muhammad Awan, Qasim Abbas, Asrar Bakhari, Muhammad Ibrahim, Malik Hafeezur Rehman, Malik Shaukat Ali, Muhammad Arif Advocate, Qari Tariq Mehmood, Antak Hussain, Syed Abid Shah, Sardar Gul Zubair Khan, Dr.

Rukhsana Khan, Nagina Younis and Sadia Ishaq also participated in the meeting and expressed their views.

On this occasion, the meeting has demanded that taking into account the services of private educational institutions, the government should provide facilities to these schools.Provision of land for construction of private school buildings, interest-free loans should be given, laboratories and libraries should be provided in registered private educational institutions.

It has been clarified in the meeting that undoubtedly, the private education sector was ready to cooperate with the government in every possible way, however, the state would also have to fulfill its responsibilities and take concrete steps to solve the problems of private educational institutions.

