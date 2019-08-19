UrduPoint.com
Over 4,000 Hujjaj Return Home In Islamabad

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 04:18 PM

Over 4,000 hujjaj return home in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :Over 4,000 hujjaj have so far returned home after performing the sacred religious obligation of Hajj, said spokesman Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

In a statement, he said the staff of relevant haji camps was present for welcoming the hujjaj at nearest airports.

Over 1,500 hujjaj have reached Madina Munawwara and will return home after an eight stay there.

He said the post Hajj flight operation would continue at 10 airports of the country till September 15.

