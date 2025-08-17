Open Menu

Over 500 Patients Gets Treatment At Free Post-flood Medical Camp In Rawalpindi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 17, 2025 | 08:30 PM

Over 500 patients gets treatment at free post-flood Medical Camp in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) More than 500 patients suffering from post-flood health issues, including waterborne diseases, diarrhoea, cholera, dysentery, typhoid, hepatitis A and E, as well as skin and eye infections, received free treatment at a medical camp on Sunday.

The camp was set up at Jinnah Iqbal education school, Asghar Mall, by the Jinnah Iqbal South Asian Thinkers Forum (JISAF) Rawalpindi.

A team of specialists from Holy Family Hospital (HFH), private hospitals, City Lab, and homeopathic doctors provided free diagnostic and medical services.

Former Punjab Health Minister Dr. Jamal Nasir inaugurated the camp.

JISAF Chairman Rana Abdul Baqi, Secretary General Thinkers Forum of Pakistan Col (R) Bakhtiar Hakeem and several volunteers were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Jamal Nasir said climate change has serious effects on human health and praised JISAF’s initiative for delivering immediate healthcare to vulnerable communities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

He appreciated Rana Abdul Baqi’s commitment to serving humanity, adding that JISAF not only helps people in need but also highlights social issues for national awareness.

Rana Abdul Baqi said the camp was aimed at providing urgent relief while also giving people hope and resilience. “We are always ready to respond to community needs in times of crisis,” he added.

Dr. Nasir later visited all eight medical counters where patients were examined, given expert consultations, ultrasound facilities, medicines, and other services free of cost.

Recent Stories

UAE conducts 73rd airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip

UAE conducts 73rd airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip

31 seconds ago
 UAE Chambers explores investment opportunities wit ..

UAE Chambers explores investment opportunities with Mali

30 minutes ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Algeria, conveys con ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Algeria, conveys condolences over victims of bus c ..

30 minutes ago
 UFC 319: Chimaev wins middleweight championship

UFC 319: Chimaev wins middleweight championship

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Self-Defence emerges winner on conclusion ..

Sharjah Self-Defence emerges winner on conclusion of fifth round of Khaled bin M ..

2 hours ago
 Egypt rejects Israeli plans to displace Palestinia ..

Egypt rejects Israeli plans to displace Palestinians, warns of legal, regional c ..

2 hours ago
Belgium meets EU target for winter with gas reserv ..

Belgium meets EU target for winter with gas reserves

3 hours ago

3 hours ago
 At the Edge of Shadows: A Journey with Shahid Nazi ..

At the Edge of Shadows: A Journey with Shahid Nazir Ch

4 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi: A pioneering model in establishing qual ..

Abu Dhabi: A pioneering model in establishing quality standards, consumer protec ..

5 hours ago
 GCC-Stat: GCC countries’ gross national income h ..

GCC-Stat: GCC countries’ gross national income hits $2.143 trillion

5 hours ago
 Ministry of Economy and Tourism to host ‘UAE Afr ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan