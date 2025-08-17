Over 500 patients gets treatment at free post-flood Medical Camp in Rawalpindi

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) More than 500 patients suffering from post-flood health issues, including waterborne diseases, diarrhoea, cholera, dysentery, typhoid, hepatitis A and E, as well as skin and eye infections, received free treatment at a medical camp on Sunday.

The camp was set up at Jinnah Iqbal education school, Asghar Mall, by the Jinnah Iqbal South Asian Thinkers Forum (JISAF) Rawalpindi.

A team of specialists from Holy Family Hospital (HFH), private hospitals, City Lab, and homeopathic doctors provided free diagnostic and medical services.

Former Punjab Health Minister Dr. Jamal Nasir inaugurated the camp.

JISAF Chairman Rana Abdul Baqi, Secretary General Thinkers Forum of Pakistan Col (R) Bakhtiar Hakeem and several volunteers were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Jamal Nasir said climate change has serious effects on human health and praised JISAF’s initiative for delivering immediate healthcare to vulnerable communities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

He appreciated Rana Abdul Baqi’s commitment to serving humanity, adding that JISAF not only helps people in need but also highlights social issues for national awareness.

Rana Abdul Baqi said the camp was aimed at providing urgent relief while also giving people hope and resilience. “We are always ready to respond to community needs in times of crisis,” he added.

Dr. Nasir later visited all eight medical counters where patients were examined, given expert consultations, ultrasound facilities, medicines, and other services free of cost.