Punjab Intensifies Relief Efforts In Flood-affected Areas: Khawaja Salman

Faizan Hashmi Published August 17, 2025 | 08:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) Punjab Health Minister and Chairman Cabinet Committee on Disaster Management Khawaja Salman Rafique has said that relief activities have been intensified in flood-affected areas, and populations are being safely shifted to alternative safe locations.

He was presiding over a meeting at the PDMA head office here on Sunday, held on the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif. The minister said the chief minister herself is reviewing the flood situation on a daily basis. The meeting also reviewed preparations for the seventh spell of monsoon, while the flow of water in rivers across the province is being continuously monitored. Relief camps have been established in affected areas, he added.

Khawaja Salman informed the meeting that an alert has been issued for the Pothohar region regarding heavy rains and possible cloudbursts. Commissioners, deputy commissioners, and all relevant departments across Punjab have been put on alert. Additional rescue and relief equipment has also been directed to be provided to the Rawalpindi region. He emphasized that all resources are being utilized to protect citizens and that rescue, civil defense, and other departments are fully mobilized in the field.

Acting Chief Secretary Punjab Ahmed Raza Sarwar said evacuation of populations in river basin areas is being ensured, while Relief Commissioner Punjab Nabil Javed stated that Section 144 has been imposed along the rivers. DG PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia added that awareness campaigns are being run in populations near rivers and canals in view of possible danger. Citizens have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel to Murree and Galiyat, and people living in dilapidated houses are being shifted to safer places.

The Provincial Minister also visited the PDMA control room and reviewed the relief supplies being dispatched to the Pothohar region.

The meeting also discussed measures to deal with possible torrential rains, flash floods, and riverine floods. Secretary Irrigation, Secretary Emergency Services, Commissioners of Rawalpindi, DG Khan and Sargodha divisions, and DG PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia briefed the meeting on the latest situation.

Secretary Emergency Services Punjab Dr. Rizwan Naseer, Secretary Irrigation, along with all commissioners and deputy commissioners, also participated in the meeting via video link.

