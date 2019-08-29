Over 66,000 hujjaj arrive home

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Over 66,000 hujjaj including 41,000 government and 25,000 private scheme have so far returned home after performing the sacred religious obligation of Hajj.

A spokesman of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony said in a statement that over 35,000 hujjaj have already reached Madina Munawwara.

They will leave home after eight days stay there. While 47,000 government scheme hujjaj were still present at Makkah Mukarma.

The post Hajj flight operation would continue in 10 Pakistani airports till September 15.