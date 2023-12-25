Over 750 candidates submit nominations papers for NA, PA seats in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2023) Over 750 candidates have submitted their nomination papers for six National and 13 Provincial Assembly seats of Rawalpindi district.

According to details, total 226 candidates have submitted their nomination papers for six NA seats including 28 for

NA-52 and 34 for NA-53. Over 39 candidates submitted their nominations papers for NA-54 and 42 for NA-55.

Similarly, 43 candidates have submitted their nomination papers for NA-56 and 40 for NA-57.

Over 550 candidates have submitted nomination papers for 13 Constituencies of the Provincial Assembly.

As many as 32 candidates have submitted their nomination papers for PP-7 and 32 for PP-8, In PP-9, there are total of 25 candidates and 44 for PP-10.

Similarly, 44 nomination papers were submitted by the candidates for PP-11, 39 for PP-12, 48 for PP-13, 41 for PP-14 and 44 for PP-15 and 35 for PP-16.

Over 58 candidates are in PP-17, 63 in PP-18 and 53 for PP-19.

Meanwhile, the District Election Commission has also issued the details of the registered voters of Rawalpindi.

As many as 3602,198 are total registered voters in six National and 13 provincial assembly constituencies including 1857,912 men and 1744,336 women voters.

Meanwhile, 2671 polling stations would be established for the general elections with 6936 polling booths including 989 for men, 964 for women and 718 joint polling booths.

Similarly, 2671 presiding officers and 13,872 assistant presiding officers would perform election duties while 6,936 polling officers and 2671 other staffers would assist the polling officers.