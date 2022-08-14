PAAM holds rally to celebrate Independence Day

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :A rally was taken out from Nawan Kali Quetta under the auspices of Pakistan Aam Aadmi Movement (PAAM) to celebrate 75th Independence Day on Sunday.

The rally reached Press Club through Airport Road, Zarghoon Road, Shariah Iqbal. The participants of the rally carried banners and Pakistani flags.

Addressing the participants of the rally, Sardar Naqeeb Kakar, Haji Bismillah, Bashir Ahmad, Jahanzeb and Fida Kurd said that we were taking breaths in independent country which was the result of continuous struggle, achievements of ancestors and sacrifices of martyrs.

They said that we have to appreciate this freedom and should play our role in development of the country and nation, saying that today we also saluted the great sacrifices of our brave armed forces, FC, police and other law enforcers and assured them that the entire Pakistani nation stood with brave Pakistani forces for foiling nefarious design of anti-peace element from the country.

They said that the revolutionary struggle of the Pakistan Movement was completed in the form of the establishment of Pakistan under the ambitious leadership of Quaid-e-Azam.

"We have to pledge on the Independence Day of Pakistan that we will fight for the integrity, prosperity and development of the country", they added saying that our elders made countless sacrifices to achieve the beloved country and after a great struggle, Pakistan appeared on the world map.