UrduPoint.com

PAAM Holds Rally To Celebrate Independence Day

Sumaira FH Published August 14, 2022 | 05:20 PM

PAAM holds rally to celebrate Independence Day

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :A rally was taken out from Nawan Kali Quetta under the auspices of Pakistan Aam Aadmi Movement (PAAM) to celebrate 75th Independence Day on Sunday.

The rally reached Press Club through Airport Road, Zarghoon Road, Shariah Iqbal. The participants of the rally carried banners and Pakistani flags.

Addressing the participants of the rally, Sardar Naqeeb Kakar, Haji Bismillah, Bashir Ahmad, Jahanzeb and Fida Kurd said that we were taking breaths in independent country which was the result of continuous struggle, achievements of ancestors and sacrifices of martyrs.

They said that we have to appreciate this freedom and should play our role in development of the country and nation, saying that today we also saluted the great sacrifices of our brave armed forces, FC, police and other law enforcers and assured them that the entire Pakistani nation stood with brave Pakistani forces for foiling nefarious design of anti-peace element from the country.

They said that the revolutionary struggle of the Pakistan Movement was completed in the form of the establishment of Pakistan under the ambitious leadership of Quaid-e-Azam.

"We have to pledge on the Independence Day of Pakistan that we will fight for the integrity, prosperity and development of the country", they added saying that our elders made countless sacrifices to achieve the beloved country and after a great struggle, Pakistan appeared on the world map.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Quetta Police Martyrs Shaheed Road Independence Sunday From Airport

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 August 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th August 2022

8 hours ago
 Pakistanis are known for their passion, character ..

Pakistanis are known for their passion, character and hard work and the best man ..

17 hours ago
 AJK President inaugurates KPL season II

AJK President inaugurates KPL season II

17 hours ago
 Mayor Eric Adams raises Pakistan's flag for first ..

Mayor Eric Adams raises Pakistan's flag for first time in New York to mark count ..

17 hours ago
 National Assembly completes four parliamentary yea ..

National Assembly completes four parliamentary years

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.