PAC Launches Books "Hadith-e-Karbala" And "Kiran Dar Kiran"

Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2022 | 07:20 PM

PAC launches books "Hadith-e-Karbala" and "Kiran Dar Kiran"

Punjab Arts Council(PAC), Rawalpindi, in collaboration with Salamguzar Adabi Forum International and International Literary Forum Islamabad, arranged the launching ceremony of two books, "Hadith-e-Karbala" and "Kiran Dar Kiran" by renowned poet Syed Qamar Zaidi on Saturday

Senior poet Khurram Khaliq presided over the function, while Naseem Sahar was the chief guest of the ceremony.

Senior poet Khurram Khaliq presided over the function, while Naseem Sahar was the chief guest of the ceremony.

Qamar Zaidi's younger brother Dr Khawar Abbas also shed light on Qamar Zaidi's personality and work.

Abdul Qadir Taban and Naseem Sahar commented on "Kiran Dar Kiran" and Khurram Khaliq on "Hadith of Karbala". They called Qamar Zaidi one of the great poets of the contemporary period.

Commenting on the occasion, other speakers said that Zaidi was an asset of urdu literature.

Qamar Zaidi presented poetry from his latest work and thanked the guests for attending the ceremony.

