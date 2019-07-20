UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PAF Chief Witnesses Static Display Of PAF Loader Aircraft In England

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 20th July 2019 | 04:36 PM

PAF Chief witnesses static display of PAF loader aircraft in England

Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan on Saturday witnessed the static display of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Hercules during his visit to Royal International Air Tattoo-2019 being held at Fairford, UK

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019 ) :Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan on Saturday witnessed the static display of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Hercules during his visit to Royal International Air Tattoo-2019 being held at Fairford, UK.

The aesthetically painted aircraft of the prestigious No 6 Squadron of PAF landed at Royal Air Force Base Fairford, UK on Friday, PAF press release here said.

Hercules of the No 6 Squadron is vying for the coveted Concourse D' Elegance trophy at the mega event, which opened its doors for the general public.

The Air Chief interacted with the PAF contingent participating in the mega event and lauded their efforts for bringing laurels to the country.

He appreciated the crew for esthetically decorating the aircraft which has been embellished with the original paintings by the renowned aviation artist Group Captain (Retd) Hussaini.

He congratulated the PAF contingent for putting up a nice show in the mega event. Later in the day the Air Chief also met his counterparts from six different countries and senior officials of prominent aviation industries visiting the show.

The Royal International Air Tattoo (RIAT) is the world's largest military air show, held annually at RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire, England.

Over 150,000 spectators turn up to witness static aircraft as well as some stunning aerobatics display by the highly acclaimed aerobatic teams from all over the world.

Participation of leading air forces from different countries of the world has made it a showcase for the aviation enthusiasts of all ages.

Related Topics

Pakistan UK World Visit Nice Event All From

Recent Stories

Second marriages: More women taking to courts agai ..

1 minute ago

The Sleek & Stylish Vivo S1 is Now Up for Pre-Orde ..

7 minutes ago

Two soldiers, civilian killed in east Ukraine ahea ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Embassy in Tehran Has No Contact With Russ ..

3 minutes ago

Chairman of Investment Board seeks transfer of tec ..

3 minutes ago

Site identification survey for PM's housing scheme ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.