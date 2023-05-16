UrduPoint.com

PAF Contingent Lands Back After Successful Participation In Exercise Anatolian Eagle-2023

Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2023 | 06:47 PM

PAF contingent lands back after successful participation in exercise Anatolian Eagle-2023

The contingent of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) landed back on Tuesday at an operational air base of PAF after successful participation in International Flight Tactical Exercise Anatolian Eagle-2023 held at Konya, Turkiye

Air Marshal Irfan Ahmad, Deputy Chief of the Air Staff (Projects), Pakistan Air Force, witnessed the closing ceremony of the exercise and appreciated the efforts of the PAF contingent for making the exercise a great success, a PAF news release said.

He also lauded the PAF air and ground crew for the smooth and professional conduct of this significant exercise which was aimed at validating interoperability in the face of realistic contemporary air combat scenarios.

While interacting with the combat crew he said, "The existing global security scenario coupled with the evolving dynamics of air warfare calls for an enhanced partnership between Pakistan and friendly countries. International and regional strategic situation is undergoing profound changes with growing complexity in the security environment and such exercises provide an opportunity to enhance interoperability in the face of shared challenges".

The Deputy Chief of the Air Staff (Projects) congratulated the Turkish Air Force on the culmination of yet another successful international air exercise. He added that both air forces have a long history of enviable cordial relations and hoped that the exercise would certainly enable the combat crew of both air forces to learn from mutual experiences in addition to promoting interoperability.

During exercise, Anatolian Eagle-2023, the adroit PAF pilots upheld their mastery and legacy of professionalism amongst the aircrew of the seven participating air forces including Turkiye, Azerbaijan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.

The successful participation of the PAF air and ground crew in the multinational air exercise is reflective of the sound foothold of operational training of PAF personnel in line with the latest developments in aerial warfare.

