UrduPoint.com

PAF Pays Tribute To Rashid Minhas Shaheed On 51st Martyrdom Anniversary

Faizan Hashmi Published August 20, 2022 | 06:52 PM

PAF pays tribute to Rashid Minhas Shaheed on 51st martyrdom anniversary

The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Directorate General Public Relations on Saturday released a short documentary to pay homage to Pakistan's valiant son and the youngest recipient of Nishan-e-Haider, Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed on his 51st martyrdom anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Directorate General Public Relations on Saturday released a short documentary to pay homage to Pakistan's valiant son and the youngest recipient of Nishan-e-Haider, Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed on his 51st martyrdom anniversary.

Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed was born on February 17, 1951. With a dream to defend the aerial frontiers of the motherland, he got commission in PAF on March 14, 1971 in the 51st GD (P) course, a PAF media release said.

He was later posted to No. 2 Squadron stationed at Maripur (Masroor) for an Operational Conversion Course, where he was destined for sublime heights by Almighty Allah.

On August 20, 1971 an unforgettable saga of bravery was crafted with his ultimate sacrifice.

On this fateful day, Rashid vanquished the iniquitous intentions of his instructor pilot Flight Lieutenant Mati-ur-Rahman, who tried to hijack his training jet T-33 towards India.

Rashid battled to take back the controls of the aircraft and finally preferred to crash the plane before it could cross the border. The brave son of the soil accepted to sacrifice his life but didn't allow the country's dignity to be tarnished.

In recognition of Rashid Minhas's supreme sacrifice and indelible courage, the Government of Pakistan awarded him with the highest gallantry award Nishan-e Haider. He would always be remembered as an icon of bravery and sacrifice, and would remain an inspiration to follow for our future generations.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Martyrs Shaheed Rashid February March August Border Media Government P

Recent Stories

Tarbela Dam filled to its maximum limit of 1550 fe ..

Tarbela Dam filled to its maximum limit of 1550 feet

48 seconds ago
 Monsoon rain: roof collapse claims 8 lives in Balo ..

Monsoon rain: roof collapse claims 8 lives in Balochistan

50 seconds ago
 Valour of Rashid Minhas reminds of selfless commit ..

Valour of Rashid Minhas reminds of selfless commitment of PAF officers: Prime Mi ..

53 seconds ago
 Heavy rains cause massive losses to human lives, l ..

Heavy rains cause massive losses to human lives, livestock, houses, crops : Sha ..

55 seconds ago
 COAS directs Balochistan Corps to help flood affec ..

COAS directs Balochistan Corps to help flood affectees

15 minutes ago
 FM to embark on official visit of four countries f ..

FM to embark on official visit of four countries from Monday

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.