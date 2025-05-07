PAF Shots Down 5 Indian Fighter Jets: Defence Minister
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 07, 2025 | 05:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has shot down five Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter jets in response to India's missile strikes inside Pakistan, Defence Minister Khwaja Muhammad Asif.
The IAF has received heavy loss with downing of jets including three Rafales, a Mig-29 and a Sukhoi SU-30, he told a television news channel.
Defence Minister expressed satisfaction over PAF's retaliation to the Indian attack.
He said the country's armed forces were ready to thwart the attack of enemy with full force.
