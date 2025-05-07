Open Menu

PAF Shots Down 5 Indian Fighter Jets: Defence Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 07, 2025 | 05:40 AM

PAF shots down 5 Indian fighter jets: Defence minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has shot down five Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter jets in response to India's missile strikes inside Pakistan, Defence Minister Khwaja Muhammad Asif.

The IAF has received heavy loss with downing of jets including three Rafales, a Mig-29 and a Sukhoi SU-30, he told a television news channel.

Defence Minister expressed satisfaction over PAF's retaliation to the Indian attack.

He said the country's armed forces were ready to thwart the attack of enemy with full force.

P:tyb/X:ftp

Recent Stories

Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by ..

Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by India: Asif

6 hours ago
 District administration reviews April polio campai ..

District administration reviews April polio campaign, finalizes plans for May dr ..

6 hours ago
 Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 mi ..

Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 million

6 hours ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USP ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USPBC delegation Pakistan open fo ..

6 hours ago
 Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: A ..

Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: Amir Muqam

6 hours ago
 Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day off ..

Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day official visit to boost security ..

6 hours ago
BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-fre ..

BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-free food

6 hours ago
 National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqe ..

National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqeel Malik

6 hours ago
 SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research ..

SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research library, 1,500 books uploaded ..

6 hours ago
 Balochistan CM condemns Mach terror attack

Balochistan CM condemns Mach terror attack

6 hours ago
 Workers assured of payment of unpaid salaries befo ..

Workers assured of payment of unpaid salaries before Eidul Azha

6 hours ago
 Journal of Agricultural Research (JAR) retains HEC ..

Journal of Agricultural Research (JAR) retains HEC Y-Category Certification

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan