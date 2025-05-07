India’s blatant aggression erupts widespread protest across KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) India's unprovoked and cowardly aggression against civilian population in Pakistan has widely been condemned in Khyber Pakthunkhwa where experts warned that such hostile actions threaten peace and stability in South Asia.

Condemning the Indian’s attacks, former Ambassador Manzoorul Haq told APP on Wednesday that India's recent cross-border attacks were a flagrant violation of an international law, UN Charter, relevant Security Council resolutions, Geneva Conventions, and established norms of inter-state relations.

“In an attempt to divert global attention from its ongoing human rights abuses and state-led terrorism in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), India violated Pakistan's sovereignty under the cover of night, targeting innocent civilians, including women and children. Such actions defy the basic principles of warfare among neighboring states,” Manzoorul Haq said.

He further deplored the fascist Modi government for attacking religious sites, including mosques, in Punjab and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, which he said exposed his disregard for minority rights and international norms besides religious freedom.

Dr. Muhammad Ejaz Khan, former Chairman of the International Relations Department at the University of Peshawar, also condemned the Indian Forces’ military actions, describing them as "war crimes."

He noted that India used standoff weapons to strike civilian areas in Muridke and Bahawalpur, as well as in Kotli and Muzaffarabad across the Line of Control, while remaining within Indian airspace. “This appear that IAF scares of PAF professionalism and fighting skills.”

“The Modi government has exploited the recent Pahalgam attack to push a false narrative of victimhood, escalating tensions between two nuclear-armed nations and undermining regional peace and stability,” Dr. Ejaz said.

The Indian RAW first orchestrated the attacks like of Samjota Express, Mumbai, Indian Parliament, Pulwama and now Pehalgam for ulterior motives and later blamed Pakistan in a bid to label the indigenous freedom movement at IIOJK a terrorism but failed.

He emphasized that disputes must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy, not military aggressions as both the countries are nuclear power and a full-fledged war between Pakistan and India would bring disaster for the entire subcontinent.

Instead of accepting Pakistan’s offer for a neutral investigation into the Pahalgam incident, India chose to escalate tensions by targeting peaceful civilians and places of worship last night in Pakistan that was widely condemned by the international community.

The experts commended the Pakistan’s armed forces' prompt response by shooting down five Indian warplanes and did not allow Indian jets to cross the international border.

According to security sources, the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has shot down five Indian aircraft — including three Rafale jets, one MiG-29, and one Su-30 — in self-defense.

A Heron surveillance drone was also reportedly shot down. Pakistan’s retaliatory strikes have destroyed several enemy posts along the Line of Control, inflicting heavy losses to the enemy troops.

In response, the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) issued a strong condemnation of India’s unprovoked actions. KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur labeled the strikes as a blatant violation of international law and a grave threat to regional peace and stability.

Expressing full solidarity with Pakistan’s armed forces, he said the KP government stands ready to provide all necessary assistance, including medical aid and emergency supplies, to the affected regions and victims in other provinces of Pakistan.

“This is a time for national unity,” Gandapur said. “The people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are fully committed to defending our motherland.”

Meanwhile, widespread protests broke out across KP, condemning the Indian shameless aggression. Demonstrators from all 36 districts of KP — including Chitral, Waziristan, Khyber, Swabi, DI Khan, Nowshera, Bajaur, Khyber, Abbottabad, Kohat, Charsadda, Mardan, Bannu, Karak, Hangu, North Wazirsitan, Mohmand, Orakzai, Karak, Haripur, Malakand, Dir, Swat, Shangla, and Kohistan — voiced strong support for the armed forces of Pakistan and strongly condemned India’s illegal actions.

The Civil society, academics, traders, clerics, and ordinary citizens participated in big rallies, including a major demonstration outside the Peshawar Press Club and announced full support to Pakistan Army, PAF and Pakistan Navy.

Students and faculty from Islamia College University and the University of Peshawar also held a rally, carrying placards condemning attacks on civilians and religious sites by India last night.

In Hangu, members of the Sikh community joined local residents to express unity with Pakistan’s armed forces after Indian attacks. “Defending Pakistan is our foremost duty,” said Suni Singh, a local Sikh leader. “If India continues aggression, last time we served Abhinandan tea — this time, the whole Pakistani nation will drink tea in Delhi.”

Legal, religious, and peace committee leaders echoed the same sentiment, stressing that defense of the homeland is both a national and moral obligation and will strongly resist any foreign misadventure.

The experts cautioned that given Pakistan’s status as a recognized nuclear power, any other war over Kashmir imposed by India would have devastating consequences beyond the immediate region and its negative repercussions may go beyond the border.

The experts said that the road to peace in the subcontinent was passing through Kashmir and resolution of this core issue vital for peace and stability of the entire region.