Pain In Shrieking Voice Betrays Bilawal Emotional Imbalance: Naeem Ul Haq

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 10:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Naeem ul Haq Thursday said the pain in the shrieking voice of Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari betrayed the level of emotional imbalance he seemed to be suffering from.

"His (Bilawal's) abusive language further strengthens the belief that this immature kid may never come out of the shadows of a decadent, feudalistic culture he was brought up in," Naeeem ul Haq said in a tweet.

