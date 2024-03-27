Open Menu

Pak Ambassadors Express Condolences To Russian Govt., People

Umer Jamshaid Published March 27, 2024 | 08:59 PM

Pakistan High Commissioner in the United Kingdom Dr Muhammad Faisal on Wednesday visited the Russian Embassy in London to convey Pakistan’s condolences to the Russian people and government on the deadly terrorist attack in Moscow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Pakistan High Commissioner in the United Kingdom Dr Muhammad Faisal on Wednesday visited the Russian Embassy in London to convey Pakistan’s condolences to the Russian people and government on the deadly terrorist attack in Moscow.

On X, the High Commission said, signing the condolence book, Dr Faisal said "We strongly condemn the horrendous attack carried out at a concert hall in Moscow. We express our deepest sympathies with the families of the victims. At this difficult hour, we stand in solidarity with the people and Government of the Russian Federation".

High Commissioner in Malaysia Syed Ahsan Raza Shah visited the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Kuala Lumpur to convey condolences and to express condemnation on behalf of the Pakistani community in Malaysia on the loss of precious lives in the atrocious terror attack in Moscow.

Pakistan Ambassador in Belarus Sajjad Haider Khan also paid a visit to the Embassy of Russian Federation in Minsk and expressed the deepest condolences over the loss of so many previous lives in the dastardly attack in Moscow.

“Pakistan stands in solidarity with the people of Russia in this difficult hour,” a post on X said.

Pakistan Ambassador in Azerbaijan Bilal Hayee visited the Russian Embassy to express the deepest condolences on the

terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall resulting in loss of precious human lives.

“Pakistan stands with the Russian people in this hour of immense grief,” a post on X added.

