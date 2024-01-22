Pak-Belarus Inter-governmental Commission On Defence Meets At MoDP
Muhammad Irfan Published January 22, 2024 | 06:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) The Pakistan and Belarus “Inter-Governmental Commission on Military and Technical Cooperation”, established since 2015, met at the Ministry of Defence Production on Monday.
Three sessions of the Commission have been conducted so far, including the last held in Minsk, Belarus in April, 2021, while the fourth one was being held in Pakistan from January 22-24, a news release said.
Rassalai Viachaslau, Deputy Minister SAMI, is heading the Belarus delegation while the Pakistan side is led by Secretary Defence Production Lt Gen (R) Humayun Aziz.
During the meeting, progress on previous agenda points was reviewed. Both sides agreed that there exists a potential for Pakistan and Belarus to increase their collaboration in the relevant areas of mutual interest.
Recent Stories
‘Some of relatives still believe that I and Shoaib are married,’ says Ayesha ..
PITB's Punjab Job Center revolutionizes employment landscape; 250,000 Job Seeker ..
Onions’ price goes up, causes trouble to consumers nationwide
Punjab CM Naqvi nominated as PCB new chairman
Pakistan condemns consecration of 'Ram Temple' on site of demolished Babri Mosqu ..
Pakistan, Iran agree to return of envoys by Friday
Security forces kill seven terrorists in Zhob IBO:ISPR
Realme C67 - Now Available in Pakistan as the Quality Groundbreaker in Mid-range ..
Washington ready to enhance cooperation with Punjab Govt in diverse sectors: Kri ..
Investigation into malicious campaign against judiciary underway: Solangi
Extended break expected for schools around general elections
Pakistan, China elevate focus on high-quality advancements in diverse sectors
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Peoples complaints via SMS entertained and resolved within 60 days9 minutes ago
-
Crackdown against illegal commercialisation of properties in full swing10 minutes ago
-
PU library organises talk on books10 minutes ago
-
School vans collided due to fog, 8 students Injured19 minutes ago
-
SSP orders effective patrolling at night19 minutes ago
-
Power suspension for Peshawar, D I Khan and Mingora notified19 minutes ago
-
SEPA raids traders selling non-biodegradable plastic shoppers19 minutes ago
-
Security arrangements being finalized for general elections: RPO20 minutes ago
-
DMO issues notice to Irfanullah Marwat over aerial firing in PS 10520 minutes ago
-
LDA demolishes illegal constructions20 minutes ago
-
Health facilities provided by government reviewed29 minutes ago
-
15712 power pilferers nabbed during five months30 minutes ago