Pak-Belarus inter-governmental commission on defence meets at MoDP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) The Pakistan and Belarus “Inter-Governmental Commission on Military and Technical Cooperation”, established since 2015, met at the Ministry of Defence Production on Monday.

Three sessions of the Commission have been conducted so far, including the last held in Minsk, Belarus in April, 2021, while the fourth one was being held in Pakistan from January 22-24, a news release said.

Rassalai Viachaslau, Deputy Minister SAMI, is heading the Belarus delegation while the Pakistan side is led by Secretary Defence Production Lt Gen (R) Humayun Aziz.

During the meeting, progress on previous agenda points was reviewed. Both sides agreed that there exists a potential for Pakistan and Belarus to increase their collaboration in the relevant areas of mutual interest.