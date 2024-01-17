Pak Charge D’ Affairs Attends Urs Of Khawaja Moinuddin Chishti
Faizan Hashmi Published January 17, 2024 | 08:00 PM
Charge d’ Affairs Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi Aizaz Khan and a group of 230 Pakistani Zaireen participated in the 812th annual Urs of Hazrat Khawaja Syed Moinuddin Hasan Chishti (RA) in Ajmer Sharif, India
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Charge d’ Affairs Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi Aizaz Khan and a group of 230 Pakistani Zaireen participated in the 812th annual Urs of Hazrat Khawaja Syed Moinuddin Hasan Chishti (RA) in Ajmer Sharif, India.
Aizaz Khan paid obeisance at the Dargah of one of the most revered Sufi saints of the subcontinent, who is also known as Khwaja Gharib Nawaz, Pakistan High Commission said in a press release on Wednesday.
After placing the traditional chaddar on behalf of the people and the Government of Pakistan, the Chargé d’ Affairs and the visiting Zaireen offered special prayers for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.
Earlier, on arrival at the Dargah, they were received by Syed Bilal Chishti and other prominent members of the Anjuman Moinia Fakhria Chishtia Khuddam Khwaja Sahib.
The Dargah notables performed “dastarbandi” of the chargé d’affaires and representatives of the Zaireen.
Aizaz Khan, thanked the Sajjada Nashin of the shrine, as well as the local administration for facilitating the visit of Pakistani zaireen on the auspicious occasion.
Pakistani Zaireen are visiting Ajmer Sharif from 14-21 January. They attend the annual Urs of Hazrat Khawaja Syed Moinuddin Hasan Chishti (RA) under the framework of 1974 India-Pakistan protocol on visits to religious shrines.
Recent Stories
Cigarette industry experience surge in illegal trade in recent months
Chinese CG promises support to Pakistan for tackling environmental issues
Quran, Sirat-e-Nabvi provide solution to contemporary issues of the world: Aneeq ..
Senate delegation meets Lord Qurban, MP Yasmin Qureshi in London
SC dismisses IB employee's appeal against termination
Business community asks to play active role in local govt to resolve its issues
ICT exports increased by 22.67% in December 2023: Dr Saif
Babar, Fakhar move up in ICC Rankings
Meeting reviews arrangements for General Elections 2024
Seven drug-peddlers held
FPCCI seeks industry status for packaging sector
DIG Hazara reviews security measures of Diamar Bhasha Hydro Power Proejct
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Quran, Sirat-e-Nabvi provide solution to contemporary issues of the world: Aneeq Ahmed34 minutes ago
-
Senate delegation meets Lord Qurban, MP Yasmin Qureshi in London34 minutes ago
-
SC dismisses IB employee's appeal against termination34 minutes ago
-
ICT exports increased by 22.67% in December 2023: Dr Saif40 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews arrangements for General Elections 202438 minutes ago
-
Seven drug-peddlers held38 minutes ago
-
DIG Hazara reviews security measures of Diamar Bhasha Hydro Power Proejct38 minutes ago
-
KP HC completes geo tagging of 29000 health centers38 minutes ago
-
Armed assailants kill petrol pump owner38 minutes ago
-
Balochistan govt announces compensation for victims of Iranian raid at Panjgur38 minutes ago
-
Zardari addresses election office inaugural ceremony in NA-12738 minutes ago
-
Committee formed to regularize Lyallpur Museum employees36 minutes ago