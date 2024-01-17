Pak Charge d’ Affairs attends Urs of Khawaja Moinuddin Chishti

Charge d’ Affairs Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi Aizaz Khan and a group of 230 Pakistani Zaireen participated in the 812th annual Urs of Hazrat Khawaja Syed Moinuddin Hasan Chishti (RA) in Ajmer Sharif, India

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Charge d’ Affairs Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi Aizaz Khan and a group of 230 Pakistani Zaireen participated in the 812th annual Urs of Hazrat Khawaja Syed Moinuddin Hasan Chishti (RA) in Ajmer Sharif, India.

Aizaz Khan paid obeisance at the Dargah of one of the most revered Sufi saints of the subcontinent, who is also known as Khwaja Gharib Nawaz, Pakistan High Commission said in a press release on Wednesday.

After placing the traditional chaddar on behalf of the people and the Government of Pakistan, the Chargé d’ Affairs and the visiting Zaireen offered special prayers for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

Earlier, on arrival at the Dargah, they were received by Syed Bilal Chishti and other prominent members of the Anjuman Moinia Fakhria Chishtia Khuddam Khwaja Sahib.

The Dargah notables performed “dastarbandi” of the chargé d’affaires and representatives of the Zaireen.

Aizaz Khan, thanked the Sajjada Nashin of the shrine, as well as the local administration for facilitating the visit of Pakistani zaireen on the auspicious occasion.

Pakistani Zaireen are visiting Ajmer Sharif from 14-21 January. They attend the annual Urs of Hazrat Khawaja Syed Moinuddin Hasan Chishti (RA) under the framework of 1974 India-Pakistan protocol on visits to religious shrines.