Open Menu

Pak Charge D’ Affairs Attends Urs Of Khawaja Moinuddin Chishti

Faizan Hashmi Published January 17, 2024 | 08:00 PM

Pak Charge d’ Affairs attends Urs of Khawaja Moinuddin Chishti

Charge d’ Affairs Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi Aizaz Khan and a group of 230 Pakistani Zaireen participated in the 812th annual Urs of Hazrat Khawaja Syed Moinuddin Hasan Chishti (RA) in Ajmer Sharif, India

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Charge d’ Affairs Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi Aizaz Khan and a group of 230 Pakistani Zaireen participated in the 812th annual Urs of Hazrat Khawaja Syed Moinuddin Hasan Chishti (RA) in Ajmer Sharif, India.

Aizaz Khan paid obeisance at the Dargah of one of the most revered Sufi saints of the subcontinent, who is also known as Khwaja Gharib Nawaz, Pakistan High Commission said in a press release on Wednesday.

After placing the traditional chaddar on behalf of the people and the Government of Pakistan, the Chargé d’ Affairs and the visiting Zaireen offered special prayers for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

Earlier, on arrival at the Dargah, they were received by Syed Bilal Chishti and other prominent members of the Anjuman Moinia Fakhria Chishtia Khuddam Khwaja Sahib.

The Dargah notables performed “dastarbandi” of the chargé d’affaires and representatives of the Zaireen.

Aizaz Khan, thanked the Sajjada Nashin of the shrine, as well as the local administration for facilitating the visit of Pakistani zaireen on the auspicious occasion.

Pakistani Zaireen are visiting Ajmer Sharif from 14-21 January. They attend the annual Urs of Hazrat Khawaja Syed Moinuddin Hasan Chishti (RA) under the framework of 1974 India-Pakistan protocol on visits to religious shrines.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Visit Ajmer New Delhi Progress Aizaz Khan Anjuman January From Government

Recent Stories

Cigarette industry experience surge in illegal tra ..

Cigarette industry experience surge in illegal trade in recent months

34 minutes ago
 Chinese CG promises support to Pakistan for tackli ..

Chinese CG promises support to Pakistan for tackling environmental issues

34 minutes ago
 Quran, Sirat-e-Nabvi provide solution to contempor ..

Quran, Sirat-e-Nabvi provide solution to contemporary issues of the world: Aneeq ..

34 minutes ago
 Senate delegation meets Lord Qurban, MP Yasmin Qur ..

Senate delegation meets Lord Qurban, MP Yasmin Qureshi in London

34 minutes ago
 SC dismisses IB employee's appeal against terminat ..

SC dismisses IB employee's appeal against termination

34 minutes ago
 Business community asks to play active role in loc ..

Business community asks to play active role in local govt to resolve its issues

34 minutes ago
ICT exports increased by 22.67% in December 2023: ..

ICT exports increased by 22.67% in December 2023: Dr Saif

40 minutes ago
 Babar, Fakhar move up in ICC Rankings

Babar, Fakhar move up in ICC Rankings

38 minutes ago
 Meeting reviews arrangements for General Elections ..

Meeting reviews arrangements for General Elections 2024

38 minutes ago
 Seven drug-peddlers held

Seven drug-peddlers held

38 minutes ago
 FPCCI seeks industry status for packaging sector

FPCCI seeks industry status for packaging sector

38 minutes ago
 DIG Hazara reviews security measures of Diamar Bha ..

DIG Hazara reviews security measures of Diamar Bhasha Hydro Power Proejct

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan