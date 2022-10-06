UrduPoint.com

Pak High Commissioner Lauds UK Govt. For 16.5 Mn Humanitarian Assistance

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 06, 2022 | 12:01 AM

ISLAMABAD, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Moazzam Ahmad Khan on Wednesday appreciated the announcement of 16.5 million for humanitarian assistance by the United Kingdom government as well as support through the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) and the mobilization of resources by the civil society.

He was attending a reception hosted by Lord Zameer Choudrey, Chairman Conservative Friends of Pakistan at the Annual Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham. British Foreign Secretary, Rt Hon James Cleverly MP was the keynote speaker while UK ministers, lords, MPs and members of the civil society attended the event, a press release said.

In his address, the high commissioner apprised the participants of the devastation caused by the recent floods in Pakistan and said that the extent of the damage from the floods in Pakistan was US$30 billion. "Against a global carbon footprint of less than 1%, Pakistan is regarded as the 7th most vulnerable country in the world and, therefore, seeks climate justice," he added.

The high commissioner further emphasized on expanding the horizons of cooperation through enduring partnerships in prosperity, sustainability, migration, security, education and health sector between Pakistan and the UK.

Moazzam Ahmad Khan also highlighted Indian atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) for over seven decades, particularly since 5th August 2019.

He pointed out that in blatant violation of the 4th Geneva Convention, a concerted campaign was underway by the Indian government to alter IIOJK's demographic structure and to change the distinct Kashmiri identity.

Lord Zameer Choudrey, Lain Duncan Smith MP, Tom Tugendhat MP, Andy Street Mayor of the West Midlands, Paul Stuart Scully Cabinet Member, Nusrat Ghani MP, Saqib Bhatti MP, Mark Simon Eastwood MP and Mohammed Afzal Director West Midlands and North COP spoke at the reception.

