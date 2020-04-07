UrduPoint.com
Pakhtunkhwa Radio FM 98 Continues Corona Orientation Transmission

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 09:50 PM

Pakhtunkhwa Radio FM 98 continuing special transmission, "Radio Clinic" aiming orientation of masses relating to corona, Tuesday invited renowned medical professional, Dr Sakir Ullah to aware people about precautionary measures against virus spread

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakhtunkhwa Radio FM 98 continuing special transmission, "Radio Clinic" aiming orientation of masses relating to corona, Tuesday invited renowned medical professional, Dr Sakir Ullah to aware people about precautionary measures against virus spread.

Answering queries of people about corona, Dr.

Shakir Ullah said that current stage of corona pandemic demand extra care and precaution from both juvenile and senile populace. He said that parents should stop their children from playing outside and arrange indoor positive activities for them.

He said that people should follow the advisory of government and abstain from visiting public places and intermingling. He said that precautionary measures should be adopted in view corona outbreak and to eradicate the virus.

