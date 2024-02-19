Pakisan, Malaysia discuss bilateral ties, regional situation

Pakistan’s Ambassador in Azerbaijan Bilal Hayee on Monday met with Malaysia’s newly appointed Ambassador to Baku Ahmad Kamrizamil and discussed with him bilateral relations and the regional situation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Pakistan’s Ambassador in Azerbaijan Bilal Hayee on Monday met with Malaysia’s newly appointed Ambassador to Baku Ahmad Kamrizamil and discussed with him bilateral relations and the regional situation.

During the meeting, they happily recalled common friends from the respective diplomatic fraternities, Pakistan’s embassay in Azerbaijan posted on X.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s High Commissioner in Australia Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri met with Chief Executive Officer of Tasmanian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (TCCI) Michael Bailey and Trade Adviser Sally Chandler.

The two sides agreed to enhance bilateral trade cooperation.