Pakistan Affirms Full Implementation Of Chemical Weapons Convention

Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2023 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan has expressed abiding commitment to the full implementation of the Chemical Weapons Convention, the Foreign Office said on Thursday.

Foreign Secretary Dr. Asad Majeed Khan reaffirmed the commitment as he met Director General of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), Ambassador Fernando Arias at its headquarters in the Hague, Netherlands.

The two sides discussed the ongoing cooperation between Pakistan and the OPCW.

The Director General OPCW appreciated Pakistan's role as member of the Executive Council and its contribution to different capacity building programmes.

Through its capacity-building programme and international training courses for participants from around the globe, Pakistan has been actively contributing to the work of the OPCW and implementation of the Chemical Weapons Convention.

The foreign secretary appreciated the work being done by OPCW and reaffirmed Pakistan's abiding commitment to the full implementation of the Chemical Weapons Convention.

He said Pakistan looked forward to the early operationalization of the ChemTech centre.

