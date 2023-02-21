UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Contingent Lands Back After Successful Participation In 'Exercise Spears Of Victory 2023'

Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2023 | 09:09 PM

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) contingent lands back after successful participation in 'Exercise Spears of Victory 2023'

The contingent of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) landed back at an operational air base of PAF after successful participation in Exercise Spears of Victory, 2023 held at Air War Centre Dhahran (King Abdulaziz Air Base), Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

The adroit PAF Pilots upheld their mastery and legacy of professionalism amongst the aircrew of the eight participating air forces, a PAF news release said.

During the exercise, JF-17 fighter of Pakistan Air Force was pitched against multiple state-of-the-art fighters of the world, where the PAF's fighter jet proved its combat potential and agility.

Pakistan Air Force fighters also practised multiple tanking in one go from Dhahran to Peshawar through PAF's own tanker IL-78 aircraft after the culmination of the exercise.

The non-stop flight of jets through inflight refuellings is yet another milestone marking a momentous stride towards unconquerable aerial defence of motherland.

The indigenous and imperative achievement reflects the sound foothold of operational training of PAF personnel in line with the latest developments in aerial warfare.

This pivotal moment of mid-air refuelling over international waters has proved the capability, capacity and lethality of PAF's fighter fleet in addition to augmenting the overall combat efficacy of Pakistan Air Force.

Smart inductions of PAF are giving providence by enhancing combat effectiveness and potential of Pakistan Air Force. PAF utilized Airbus to economize transportation efforts and save valuable national exchequer while participating in the exercise.

