Pakistan, ANF Seize 150kg Ice During Joint Operation
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 05, 2024 | 07:44 PM
The Pakistan Navy and Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in its joint anti-narcotics operation in Shankani Darr coastal area near Gwadar seized 150 kg of ice (drugs)
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) The Pakistan Navy and Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in its joint anti-narcotics operation in Shankani Darr coastal area near Gwadar seized 150 kg of ice (drugs).
Pakistan Navy is committed to preventing all illegal activities along the country's maritime boundaries including the coastline, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.
It is the third consecutive successful operation against drugs by Pakistan Navy in the last thirty days.
