Pakistan Begins Third Phase Trials Of Chinese-Developed COVID-19 Vaccine

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 11:57 PM

Pakistani Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar announced on Tuesday that his country launched phase 3 trials of a Chinese-developed COVID-19 vaccine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) Pakistani Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar announced on Tuesday that his country launched phase 3 trials of a Chinese-developed COVID-19 vaccine.

Developed by the Chinese biotech firm CanSino Bio in partnership with the Chinese Institute of Military Medicine and the Chinese academy of Military Sciences, the vaccine was granted a patent by the Chinese National intellectual Property Administration on 11 September.

"Just launched the phase 3 trials for a Covid19 vaccine in Pakistan. Vaccine has been developed by a chinese company.

A total of 40,000 people will participate in this trial in 7 countries, of which 8 to 10, 000 will be Pakistani. Initial results expected in 4 to 6 months," the official tweeted.

Umar leads Pakistan's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, heading the National Coordination Committee (NCC) consisting of both civilian and military officials.

Pakistan reportedly passed the peak in COVID-19 cases in early June 2020, with the country's current COVID-19 tally reaching a total of 306,886 confirmed cases, with 7,303 currently active cases and 6,424 deaths reported.

