Pakistan, Belarus Celebrate 30 Years Of Relations
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2024 | 09:12 PM
Pakistan and Belarus on Saturday celebrated thirty years of the establishment of diplomatic relations
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) Pakistan and Belarus on Saturday celebrated thirty years of the establishment of diplomatic relations.
Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani exchanged messages of heartfelt felicitations with Belarusian Foreign Minister, Sergei Aleinik. The respective ambassadors in Islamabad and Minsk called on the Foreign Ministers and presented the congratulatory messages.
Pakistan-Belarus bilateral relations are characterized by mutual respect and trust and constructive dialogue based on the Islamabad Declaration of Pakistan-Belarus Partnership and the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation of 2015.
This relationship has continued to grow with frequent high-level exchanges and robust collaboration in economic, industrial and agriculture sectors.
In his message to Foreign Minister Aleinik, Foreign Minister Jilani appreciated the positive trajectory of bilateral relations over the last thirty years. He expressed the commitment of the Government of Pakistan for even deeper mutually beneficial partnership with Belarus.
As a testament to mutually beneficial relationship, Pakistan and Belarus have also concluded a visa Abolishment Agreement for Diplomatic and Official Passports holders.
Recent Stories
Police conducts mock rehearsal for election
Minister promises world standard medical care at Children's Hospital
Commissioner orders Public Park completion in 12 hours
Kashmir issue must be resolved with UN resolutions: APHC leader
Fans rejoice as Legend Nadeem’s Film ‘Dil Lagi’ completes 50 years of its ..
CS, IGP reviews election arrangements at Mardan, Charsadda, Nowshera
MOFA Liaison Office in Lahore regrets inconvenience to public
CPO reviews security arrangements for elections
Two proclaimed offenders arrested in Attock
PM felicitates Hafiz Ashrafi on receiving peace, inter-faith harmony award
Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Professor Dr. Javed Akram stresses use of inves ..
Six outlaws held over demolishing newly built toll plaza
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police conducts mock rehearsal for election4 minutes ago
-
Minister promises world standard medical care at Children's Hospital4 minutes ago
-
Commissioner orders Public Park completion in 12 hours4 minutes ago
-
Kashmir issue must be resolved with UN resolutions: APHC leader5 minutes ago
-
CS, IGP reviews election arrangements at Mardan, Charsadda, Nowshera5 minutes ago
-
MOFA Liaison Office in Lahore regrets inconvenience to public5 minutes ago
-
CPO reviews security arrangements for elections5 minutes ago
-
Two proclaimed offenders arrested in Attock5 minutes ago
-
PM felicitates Hafiz Ashrafi on receiving peace, inter-faith harmony award4 minutes ago
-
Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Professor Dr. Javed Akram stresses use of investigational drugs4 minutes ago
-
Six outlaws held over demolishing newly built toll plaza4 minutes ago
-
District central police meet candidates for 2024 general election54 minutes ago