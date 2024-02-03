Open Menu

Pakistan, Belarus Celebrate 30 Years Of Relations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2024 | 09:12 PM

Pakistan and Belarus on Saturday celebrated thirty years of the establishment of diplomatic relations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) Pakistan and Belarus on Saturday celebrated thirty years of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani exchanged messages of heartfelt felicitations with Belarusian Foreign Minister, Sergei Aleinik. The respective ambassadors in Islamabad and Minsk called on the Foreign Ministers and presented the congratulatory messages.

Pakistan-Belarus bilateral relations are characterized by mutual respect and trust and constructive dialogue based on the Islamabad Declaration of Pakistan-Belarus Partnership and the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation of 2015.

This relationship has continued to grow with frequent high-level exchanges and robust collaboration in economic, industrial and agriculture sectors.

In his message to Foreign Minister Aleinik, Foreign Minister Jilani appreciated the positive trajectory of bilateral relations over the last thirty years. He expressed the commitment of the Government of Pakistan for even deeper mutually beneficial partnership with Belarus.

As a testament to mutually beneficial relationship, Pakistan and Belarus have also concluded a visa Abolishment Agreement for Diplomatic and Official Passports holders.

