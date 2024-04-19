Open Menu

Pakistan Committed To Further Strengthen Parliamentary Cooperation With Kazakhstan: Speaker

Muhammad Irfan Published April 19, 2024 | 03:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Speaker National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Friday said that Pakistan highly values its relations with Kazakhstan and is committed to further enhancing them through increased people-to-people contacts, strengthened parliamentary cooperation, expanded economic ties, and regional connectivity.

He made these remarks during a meeting with the Kazakhstan Ambassador, Yerzhan Kistafin, who called on him at the Parliament House. The Speaker said that both countries share common views on various regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Ayaz Sadiq stressed the importance of enhancing parliamentary cooperation, noting that both countries were committed to strengthening their parliamentary links through increased interaction between the two legislatures.

The Speaker proposed activating the Pak-Kazakhstan Parliamentary Friendship Group and high-level exchanges between the two parliaments to bring the brotherly countries closer. He also proposed increased interaction between the business communities of both countries for mutual benefit, highlighting the immense potential for investment in oil exploration, energy generation, agriculture, and other economic sectors.

Ambassador Yerzhan Kistafin congratulated the Speaker on his successful re-election and expressed his country's high regard for its friendship with Pakistan, and keenness to strengthen relations and enhance cooperation in all areas of mutual interest, including parliamentary cooperation.

