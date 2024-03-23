Pakistan Day ceremony at Lyallpur museum

A ceremony to mark the Pakistan Day was organised at Lyallpur museum, here on Saturday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) A ceremony to mark the Pakistan Day was organised at Lyallpur museum, here on Saturday.

Museum Director Khursheed Jilani presided over the event, which was attended by staff and a large number of students.

Jilani said the ‘Pakistan Day’ is a day of renewed commitment, determination and faith. "The glory of the homeland is in our own hands, because every individual is a star of destiny of the nation. Some of the shining stars belonging to this district, who played a prominent role in the Pakistan Movement, have been made part of the gallery of Lyallpur Museum."

Congratulating the entire nation on the occasion of ‘Pakistan Day’, he said that the museum displayed the pictures of brave workers of district Faisalabad, who were among pioneers of the movement, started on the basis of the Pakistan Resolution.

The rare photos of Mian Abdul Bari, who was the prominent personality from Faisalabad, and he was a member of the then Punjab Assembly and the photos of his freedom struggle and the sermon delivered on the arrival of the Quaid-e-Azam at the Dhobi Ghat ground are part of Tehreeke-ePakistan Gallery in the museum.

The photos of Moin Bari, son of Mian Abdul Bari, who was the personal guard of Quaid-i-Azam, have also been placed in the museum.

A corner has also been allocated for the picture of 94-year old Asghar Makhdoomi from Faisalabad, a leader of the freedom movement.