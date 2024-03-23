Pakistan Day Observed In Skardu With Zeal, National Spirit
Umer Jamshaid Published March 23, 2024 | 05:40 PM
SKARDU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) Pakistan Day was celebrated in Skardu district with great zeal and national spirit on Saturday.
As per details, under the auspices of the district administration, a grand rally was organized from the Skardu District Administration Complex, which was attended by the Deputy Commissioner of Skardu, heads of all departments, respected teachers, schoolchildren, and individuals from various walks of life.
The rally, traversing through different routes, concluded at the Skardu Martyrs Memorial, where flag hoisting took place and the police contingent presented salutes.
Floral wreaths were laid at the Martyrs Memorial and prayers were offered for the safety and well-being of beloved Pakistan.
Recent Stories
Imad Wasim withdraws his retirement from cricket
Russia arrests 11 suspects as death toll of Moscow concert rises to 115
Punjab CM takes notice of young man’s tragic death due to Kite string
Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid Bin Salman honored with Nishan-e-Pakistan a ..
Former PCB Chairman Shaharyar Khan passes away at 89
Armed forces, CJCSC, Services Chiefs congratulate nation on Pakistan Day
No compromise on Pakistan's sovereignty: President
Punjab govt reshuffles Six DIGs across province
Pakistan Day Military parade underway at Parade Avenue in Islamabad
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2024
PCB chairman emphasises importance of merit in national selection
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan Day celebrated with enthusiasm in Jhang5 seconds ago
-
Three POs held during raid10 minutes ago
-
Interfaith Iftar hosted by LifeAtLahore & WCLA10 minutes ago
-
USKT organised a ceremony 'World Plantation Day'30 minutes ago
-
One killed, 10 hurt in road mishap40 minutes ago
-
Cloudy weather forecast for city50 minutes ago
-
Pak Day celebrations for national strength, unity: Law Minister50 minutes ago
-
Pak Day urges nation to be united; says Khakwani50 minutes ago
-
Video mapping displayed in Tehran on Pak-Iran relations1 hour ago
-
Acting Governor Balochistan confers civil awards to 15 individuals1 hour ago
-
Four outlaws arrested in DIKhan1 hour ago
-
Acting Governor Balochistan for utilizing all capabilities for national unity, security, development1 hour ago