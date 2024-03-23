Open Menu

Pakistan Day Observed In Skardu With Zeal, National Spirit

Umer Jamshaid Published March 23, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Pakistan Day observed in Skardu with zeal, national spirit

SKARDU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) Pakistan Day was celebrated in Skardu district with great zeal and national spirit on Saturday.

As per details, under the auspices of the district administration, a grand rally was organized from the Skardu District Administration Complex, which was attended by the Deputy Commissioner of Skardu, heads of all departments, respected teachers, schoolchildren, and individuals from various walks of life.

The rally, traversing through different routes, concluded at the Skardu Martyrs Memorial, where flag hoisting took place and the police contingent presented salutes.

Floral wreaths were laid at the Martyrs Memorial and prayers were offered for the safety and well-being of beloved Pakistan.

