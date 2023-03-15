UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Does Not Need 'unsolicited Advice', FO Speaks On Zalmay's Tweet

Umer Jamshaid Published March 15, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Pakistan does not need 'unsolicited advice', FO speaks on Zalmay's tweet

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :The Foreign Office on Wednesday dismissed a statement by former U.S. Special Representative on Afghanistan Reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad, and said that the country did not need "unsolicited advice".

"Pakistan does not need lectures or unsolicited advice from anyone on how to cope with the challenges we face today," the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.

The statement came in response to a series of tweets by Zalmay Khalilzad where he suggested "steps" and said Pakistan faced a 'triple crisis of political, economic, and security'.

The FO spokesperson said, "As a resilient nation, we will come out stronger from the present difficult situation."

