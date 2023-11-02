Open Menu

Pakistan Embassy In Brussels Holds Virtual Khuli Kachehri

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 02, 2023 | 09:00 PM

Pakistan embassy in Brussels holds virtual Khuli Kachehri

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) Pakistan's Ambassador to the European Union, Belgium, and Luxembourg Amna Baloch on Thursday conducted monthly online Khuli Kachehri for the Pakistan community residing in Belgium and Luxembourg.

During this e-Khuli Kachehri, the matters pertaining to the facilitation of community were discussed.

The community representatives were also apprised of initiatives taken by the Mission within its area of jurisdiction.

The ambassador said that the Government of Pakistan was making all-out efforts to facilitate Pakistanis living abroad.

She said that the Khuli Kachehri provided an excellent opportunity to interact with Pakistanis directly.

