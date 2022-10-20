UrduPoint.com

Pakistan High Commissioner To UK Presents Credentials To King Charles III

Published October 20, 2022

High Commissioner for Pakistan to the UK, Moazzam Ahmad Khan on Thursday presented his credentials to King Charles III at a formal ceremony held at Buckingham Palace

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :High Commissioner for Pakistan to the UK, Moazzam Ahmad Khan on Thursday presented his credentials to King Charles III at a formal ceremony held at Buckingham Palace.

The High Commissioner and his spouse Ambassador Leena Salim Moazzam were escorted in a state carriage by the Vice Marshal of the Diplomatic Corps from the Pakistan High Commission, London.

During the audience, the High Commissioner presented his Letters of Credence to The King, which accredited him as the High Commissioner for the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, a press release issued by Pakistan High Commission in London said. The High Commissioner conveyed the greetings and best wishes of the President and the Prime Minister to the King.

He said that the people of Pakistan held His Majesty in high esteem and cherished the fond memories of Royal visits to Pakistan.

The High Commissioner expressed his resolve to continue working for further strengthening of the relations between the two countries.

King Charles III welcomed the High Commissioner and his spouse to Buckingham Palace.

Extending good wishes to the leadership of Pakistan, His Majesty commiserated over loss of life following the recent floods and expressed solidarity with the people of Pakistan at this difficult time.

Moazzam Ahmad Khan has the honour of becoming the first High Commissioner to have presented his credentials to the King.

