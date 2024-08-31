Pakistan, Indonesia Eye Global Media Collaboration, Stronger Ties
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 31, 2024 | 09:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) A National Federation of Journalists (NFJ) delegation met with Indonesian Embassy Chargé d'Affaires Rahmat Hindiarta to explore international collaboration between Pakistan's journalist federation and Indonesia's journalist association.
The meeting aimed to strengthen cultural, bilateral, and diplomatic ties through media collaboration, enhancing people-to-people connections and promoting a dynamic exchange of ideas and cultural values, says a press release.
Discussions focused on building connections between media associations, renewing Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs), and boosting trade relations. The Chargé d'Affaires emphasized the need to strengthen economic ties alongside media collaboration, highlighting the potential for significant growth in trade relations.
The NFJ delegation included Aamir Rafiq Butt - Senior Vice President, Abid Siddique Chaudhry - Secretary General, Adnan Hameed - Joint Secretary, and Muhammad Nadeem Chaudhary - Senior Executive Member. During the meeting, Aamir Butt provided an overview of NFJ's functions and introduced each member of the delegation to the Chargé d'Affaires, the press release issued on Saturday said.
The meeting concluded with a mutual commitment to advancing media collaboration and enhancing the overall relationship between the two democratic nations through continued dialogue and cooperation.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakistan? Check complete details he ..
Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure to cut expenditures
Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and postings of judges
Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna moved further away from Karachi
Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husband on Instagram
Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in Washington
Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Army
Cyclone ASNA moves slightly away from Karachi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2024
Veteran Woods takes stage 13 as O'Connor Vuelta lead slashed
AC unit explosion causes fire, injures two persons
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Partly cloudy, hot, humid weather in city13 seconds ago
-
Loralai Administration takes measures to avoid rain related incidents17 seconds ago
-
Three dacoits arrested after encounter20 minutes ago
-
ANF arrested drug pusher with 5.8 kg drugs30 minutes ago
-
AJK pays rich tributes to elderly Kashmir freedom struggle leader Syed Ali Geelani on his 3rd martyr ..30 minutes ago
-
Education Ministry’s free courses in foreign languages begin in Islamabad40 minutes ago
-
'Resources to be used to prevent burning of crop residue'40 minutes ago
-
Rs 1.5m released for medical expenses of police officials50 minutes ago
-
Sarfraz Bugti assures to provide all required funds for improvement of sanitation system50 minutes ago
-
Maximum relief for masses top priority of CM Punjab: Salma Butt1 hour ago
-
AIG lauds Police Riverine Checkposts role in combating terrorists1 hour ago
-
PM meets 5-year-old Guinness world record holder Sufiyan Mehsood1 hour ago