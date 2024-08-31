Pakistan, Indonesia eye global media collaboration, stronger ties

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) A National Federation of Journalists (NFJ) delegation met with Indonesian Embassy Chargé d'Affaires Rahmat Hindiarta to explore international collaboration between Pakistan's journalist federation and Indonesia's journalist association.

The meeting aimed to strengthen cultural, bilateral, and diplomatic ties through media collaboration, enhancing people-to-people connections and promoting a dynamic exchange of ideas and cultural values, says a press release.

Discussions focused on building connections between media associations, renewing Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs), and boosting trade relations. The Chargé d'Affaires emphasized the need to strengthen economic ties alongside media collaboration, highlighting the potential for significant growth in trade relations.

The NFJ delegation included Aamir Rafiq Butt - Senior Vice President, Abid Siddique Chaudhry - Secretary General, Adnan Hameed - Joint Secretary, and Muhammad Nadeem Chaudhary - Senior Executive Member. During the meeting, Aamir Butt provided an overview of NFJ's functions and introduced each member of the delegation to the Chargé d'Affaires, the press release issued on Saturday said.

The meeting concluded with a mutual commitment to advancing media collaboration and enhancing the overall relationship between the two democratic nations through continued dialogue and cooperation.

