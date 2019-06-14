UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Pakistan Is An Attractive Investment Destination,' PM Imran Tells SCO Heads Of State

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 hours ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 04:24 PM

'Pakistan is an attractive investment destination,' PM Imran tells SCO heads of state

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday, while addressing a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, said that Pakistan is an attractive investment destination and a large market endowed with a rich array of resources

BISHKEK (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th June, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday, while addressing a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, said that Pakistan is an attractive investment destination and a large market endowed with a rich array of resources.Addressing the 19th Meeting of the Council of the Heads of State of SCO, the premier said the predominantly young population of Pakistan is imbued with immense energy and creativity."Our other endowments include a vast pool of skilled human resource, a large agrarian base, tremendous tourism potential, diverse mineral wealth, and a developed IT infrastructure," he said.He said Pakistan builts its partnerships based on mutual respect, sovereign equality and equal benefit.Imran said the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which he noted was "the flagship project of President Xi's far-sighted Belt and Road Initiative", is fast reaching fruition.

"Gwadar Port, at its southern end, marks the only point of convergence of the maritime Belt and the overland Road."The premier shared that he had visited China in April for the second Belt and Road Forum."In time, CPEC is destined to catalyze the creation of an integrated pan-Asian sphere of shared prosperity," he said.Prime Minister Imran said that the world was seeing the "advent of a multi-polar global order" for the first time in ages."Epicentres of economic power and growth momentum are shifting eastwards," he said, adding: "Regional integration is speeding up.

Disruptive technologies are maturing."The premier said that there were threats from terrorism to climate change to narcotics to bacterial resistance. Additionally, he said there were increasing barriers to open trade and innovation as well as growing intolerance and Islamaphobia, which were "threatening to accentuate religious fault-lines".

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister World China Road CPEC Gwadar Young Shanghai April Shanghai Cooperation Organization Market National University From Gwadar

Recent Stories

UVAS holds National Training Workshop on “Produc ..

10 minutes ago

Huawei Climbs in BrandZ Rankings of the World’s ..

13 minutes ago

Portugal climb to fifth in FIFA rankings as Belgiu ..

1 second ago

Spanish court stops Catalan separatist from taking ..

3 seconds ago

Landmine defused in Zafarwal

4 seconds ago

Tayyab to meet Danish in final of FMC internationa ..

8 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.