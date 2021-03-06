Pakistan led by upright, honest PM: GB Chief Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid Saturday said Pakistan was led by Prime Minister Imran Khan , who was a brave, upright and honest person and would finally resolve all the problems being faced by it.

The vote of confidence from the National Assembly sent a message to the political opponents that Imran Khan was the leader of majority, he said addressing a public gethering here at Juglot.

The GB chief minister said the political opponents also appreciated the PM's honesty, and their shying away from attending the National Assembly session showed that they had conceded their defeat.

He said that it was Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah who had created Pakistan and now Imran Khan was the only leader who could follow his guidelines and make the country developed and prosperous.