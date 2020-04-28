Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) demands more effective lockdown steps to contain Coronavirus

Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) urged upon government to make lockdown more effective to contain the growing cases of COVID-19 in Punjab saying that otherwise situation might go from bad to worse in May

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) urged upon government to make lockdown more effective to contain the growing cases of COVID-19 in Punjab saying that otherwise situation might go from bad to worse in May.

Speaking at a joint news conference along with other office bearers including Dr Rana Khawar, Dr Abdul Khaliq, Dr Zulqarnain Haider, Dr Amjad Bari and others�at Multan Press Club on Tuesday, PMA (Multan Chapter) president, Dr Masoodur Rauf Hiraj said that number of viral disease cases were going up for the last week in Punjab which is an area of concern for government and public too.

" PMA� requests the government to take steps for stricter�lockdown to stop the spread of Coronvirus cases. It also appeals public to stay home� following govt's lowdown instructions� specially elderly people and kids for safety of their lives and contain the cases. Our health system is working with limited resources and we can't afford to treat large number of patients� �" he maintained.

Dr Masood informed that Nishtar Hospital is left with protective gears of two weeks only adding that govt should ensure interrupted supply of it for all other hospitals of the district besides Nishtar Hospital.List of doctors interviewed to meet the shortage was sent to Secretary health on April 4 but after passage of 24 days Nishtar Hospital administration has not orders for it despite the emergency circumstances, PPMA president noted.

He paid homage to doctors who their lives fighting the Coronavirus� and demanded of the govt to declare them Martyrs and extend a "Shuda Package" for their families.Dr Masood said that health insurance and health risk allowance should also be announced soon for doctors and other staffers who are front liner force against the virus.

PMA asks Deputy Commissioner,Aamir Khattak not to interfere in matters of Nishtar Medical University rather he should work for better coordination of all departments regarding Corona.