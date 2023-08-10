Pakistan most philanthropic, giving nation in world: Masood

(@Abdulla99267510)

The two iconic superheroes are currently visiting the United States in connection with activities of Shahid Afridi Foundation.

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 10th, 2023) Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan on Thursday said that Pakistan is the most philanthropic and giving nation on the face of the earth.

He was talking to globally renowned cricketer Shahid Khan Afridi and legendary Squash champion Jahangir Khan in Washington during luncheon meeting.

Highlighting philanthropic and humanitarian services of Shahid Afridi, Masood Khan said that his selfless services saved hundreds from starvation in Azad Kashmir during COVID pandemic.

He also appreciated role of Shahid Afridi for successful organization of Kashmir Premier League. He also lauded the services of the Foundation in education, water security, health and poverty alleviation.

Paying tribute to legendary Jahangir Khan, Masood Khan said that he was a source of inspiration for the nation.

Speaking on the occasion, Shahid Afridi said that he formally started his humanitarian activities in 2011 with the establishment of a hospital in his area and also established five mobile health hospitals to provide healthcare services to the people of far-flung areas.

He also lauded the role of Pak army which has always facilitated him in reaching out to the people of difficult terrain.

Legendary Squash Champion of the World Jahangir Khan in his remarks said that selfless service is an advanced stage of humanity and it is a unique honor to serve the community and motherland. He appreciated generous contributions of Pak diaspora enabling the foundation to expand the scope of its activities.

Partner and Co- Owner of Virginia Cancer Institute, Richmond and Chair of SAF US chapter Dr. Attique Samdani said the services of the foundation are being provided to the deserving people in a completely transparent manner. He said over 20,000 families are currently benefitting from the water filtration plants installed by the foundation.