Pakistan must cultivate business ties with African countries: Zambian chambers chief

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Zambian Chambers President Chabuka Jerome Kawesha Africa is poised to emerge as a new global economic destination and Pakistan must contemplate cultivating viable and sustained business relations with the potential African countries.

During his visit to the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), he urged the local business community to explore untapped potential and sneak deep into the African markets which are still considered as virgin lands. Chabuka said that Zambia is a centrally located country and a principal seat of African free trade zone. It comprises 26 regional countries where vast business opportunities are waiting for dynamic entrepreneurs.

He said that by settling down in Zambia, investors could have easy access to the entire region. He further said that raw material is available in abundance for manufacturing and value addition and investors could set up any type of industry to earn hefty profit. He suggested that Pakistani investors should deal with their counterparts through the Zambia chamber to avoid cheating or fraudulent dealings.

Responding to a question of Engineer Asim Munir, he said that currently visitors should get a visa of every country separately but we are actively considering to issue a collective visa like Schengen countries.

Ms Chisebuka, a female member of the delegation, said that she was running a manufacturing unit of sugar and alcohol and she intended to purchase machinery for its expansion.

Muckey Dean Butt a Pakistani origin businessman settled in Zambia said that his family was shifted to Zambia many decades ago and now he was interested to attract maximum Pakistani businesspeople to that country.

He expressed satisfaction over law-and-order situation and said that Zambia was safe for investors.

FCCI Vice President Haji Muhammad Aslam Bhalli welcomed the delegation and said that direct contacts between the business communities of the two countries are imperative to enhance trade and industrial relations. He said "we should prefer such projects which could benefit both countries".

Muhammad Azhar Chaudhry said Murad Baseer, Pakistani ambassador in Zimbabwe, had been making serious efforts to promote business linkages with African markets and upon his special request, a delegation of Zambia was visiting Faisalabad. Baseer assured that he would himself monitor the trade agreements between Pakistani and African businesspeople so that the quantum of export could be doubled as early as possible.

Azhar Chaudhry said that Pakistan could export agricultural machinery, pharmaceutical and textile products in addition to organic seeds to the African countries. He said that the Zambian delegation had actually participated in the Engineering & Healthcare Show- 2023 in Lahore. "It was organised by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) to link the business communities of the two countries," he said and added that only Shahzad Pump Faisalabad had established its stall at the show and thus most of potential exporters missed the golden chance to enter into the African markets.

Engineer Ahmad Hassan presented a set of books published by the R&D department of the FCCI. Haji Gulzar Ahmad, Mian Muhammad Tayyab, Nadeem Ahmad and other members also participated in the meeting.