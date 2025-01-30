Open Menu

Pakistan Navy COMKAR Command Annual Efficiency Awards Ceremony 2024 Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 30, 2025 | 08:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Pakistan Navy COMKAR Command Annual Efficiency Awards Ceremony 2024 was held at PNS JAUHAR, Karachi.

Vice Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ovais Ahmed Bilgrami was the Chief Guest.

Upon arrival, the Chief Guest was received by Commander Karachi, Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi, said a news release issued by the Director General Public Relations (NAVY).

In his address, VCNS expressed complete satisfaction in the efficient achievement of assigned targets by COMKAR Command.

He emphasized the significance of training in the ongoing techno-strategic landscape embedded with Artificial Intelligence and Cyber Security.

He acknowledged the role of COMKAR Command in providing professional and academic training to PN Officers and personnel while focusing on their personality development and intellectual growth.

The Chief Guest congratulated the prize winners for their demonstrated performance during the year 2024 and encouraged healthy inter-command competition.

Earlier, in his welcome address, Commander Karachi, Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi, elaborated on the role and significance of COMKAR Command units in imparting professional and technical training.

During the ceremony, VCNS presented efficiency awards and trophies to the best-performing units and individuals of COMKAR Command.

